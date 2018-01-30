Photo Credit: Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA

By Scott T. Sterling

Tommy can you hear me?

Related: The Who’s Roger Daltrey Reveals Memoir Plans

Roger Daltrey of the Who is set to bring the band’s classic 1969 album Tommy to life on a 12-date U.S. tour. He’ll be accompanied by a local orchestra on each of the dates.

“I’m really looking forward to singing Tommy, not only with my great backing group, but also with some of the finest orchestras in the country,” Daltrey said in a press statement. “Pete Townshend’s rock music is particularly suited to being embellished by the sounds that an orchestra can add to the band. With the arrangements written by David Campbell, it should make a memorable night of entertainment for all those who love the arts.”

See the tour itinerary below.

Roger Daltrey’s ‘Tommy’ 2018 Tour

6/8 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts with Hudson Valley Philharmonic

6/10 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap with Wolf Trap Orchestra

6/12 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap with Wolf Trap Orchestra

6/15 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood with Boston Pops Orchestra

6/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts with Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia

6/23 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia with Ravinia Festival Orchestra

6/25 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia with Ravinia Festival Orchestra

6/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater with Nashville Symphony Orchestra

6/30 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC (orchestra TBA)

7/2 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion with Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

7/5 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheatre with Detroit Symphony Orchestra

7/8 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center with The Cleveland Orchestra