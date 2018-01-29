Your friends here at KOOL FM want to hook you up with a pair of Crushbrew Craft Beverage Festival tickets! Find out how to get your tickets below.
How to Win:
Listen to KOOL FM this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Maria & Chad all this week!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
- Be the selected caller and the tickets are yours!
Event Details
- Date: Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18, 2018
- Venue: Scottsdale Civic Plaza
- Address: 7375 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
To purchase tickets and more information, click here!
Contest Date Range: January 29, 2018 9:00 am – February 2, 2018 10:00 am MST
For the CrushBrew contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM from January 29, 2018 at 9:00 am until February 2, 2018 at 10:00 am MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to CrushBrew Festival at Scottsdale Civic Plaza (7375 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251) on Feb 17, 2018. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by CrushBrew. Total prize value $74. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.