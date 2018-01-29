The Doobie Brothers are bringin’ it back to Comerica Theatre in April, and we want to send you to the show!

How to Win:

Listen to KOOL FM this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Maria & Chad all this week!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!

Be the selected caller and the tickets are yours!

Event Details

Date: April 12, 2018

Venue: Comerica Theatre

Address: 400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more more information, click here!

Contest Date Range: January 29, 2018 1:00 pm – February 2, 2018 2:00 pm MST

For the Doobie Brothers contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM from January 29, 2018 at 1 pm until February 2, 2018 at 2 pm MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to the Doobie Brothers at Comerica Theatre (400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003) on April 12, 2018. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $200. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.