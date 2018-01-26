Crews will be doing some work on the new South Mountain Freeway connections to I-10. That means that westbound I-10 will be closed all weekend between 43rd and 59th avenues. When it’s opened in late 2019, the new South Mountain Freeway will go from I-10 in the West Valley, wrap around South Mountain, and then connect into the East Valley.
