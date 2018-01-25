By Scott T. Sterling
The Moody Blues remember.
The legendary classic rock outfit has detailed Days of Future Passed Live, a new DVD featuring the band performing the 1967 album, Days of Future Passed, front to back in concert. The DVD is set for release on March 23.
The 2017 show was recorded at the Sony Centre For The Performing Arts in Toronto, Canada, during the Moody Blues’ 50th-anniversary tour celebrating the album’s original release date.
The DVD features the band playing a set of fan favorites before being joined by a full orchestra for the Days of Future Passed performance.
Interviews with band members Justin Hayward, John Lodge and Graeme Edge discussing the making of the album are also included with the set.
see the full tracklist below.
Part One – The Moody Blues In Concert
1. I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)
2. The Voice
3. Steppin’ In A Slide Zone
4. Say It With Love
5. Nervous
6. Your Wildest Dreams
7. Isn’t Life Strange
8. I Know You’re Out There Somewhere
9. The Story In Your Eyes
Part Two – Days Of Future Passed Live
10. The Day Begins
11. Morning Glory
12. Dawn (Prelude)
13. Dawn Is A Feeling
14. The Morning (Prelude)
15. Another Morning
16. Lunch Break (Prelude)
17. Peak Hour
18. Tuesday Afternoon (Forever Afternoon)
19. Evening (Time To Get Away)
20. The Sun Set (Prelude)
21. The Sun Set
22. Twilight (Prelude)
23. Twilight Time
24. Late Lament
25. Nights In White Satin
26. The Night (Finale)
Encore
27. Question
28. Ride My See-Saw