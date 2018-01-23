Photo: Micah Diamond

By Annie Reuter

Neil Diamond has announced that he will stop touring due to his recent Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. As a result, the 76-year-old legend has canceled tour dates in Australia and New Zealand that were part of his 50th-anniversary tour.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring,” Diamond said in a statement on his official site. “I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years. My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.”

The singer added that he plans to remain active writing and recording music.

“My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world,” he concluded. “You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘’so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

Diamond will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday (Jan. 28). The show starts at 7:30 p.m. EST on CBS.