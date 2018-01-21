You heard right! Goody Two Shoes artist Adam Ant is rolling through Celebrity Theatre in January, and we are hooking you up with tickets to his show!

How to Win:

Listen to Charlie Huero on KOOL FM!

Listen to Charlie Huero this Sunday during 2nd Wave!

to Charlie Huero this Sunday during 2nd Wave! When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Date: January 28, 2018

Venue: Celebrity Theatre

Address: 440 North 32nd St., Phoenix, AZ 85008

For more information, click here!

Contest Date Range: January 21, 2018 8:00 pm – January 21, 2018 10:00 pm MST

For the Adam Ant contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM during 2nd Wave on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 8:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a pair of two (2) tickets to Adam Ant at Celebrity Theatre (440 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85008) on January 28, 2018. A total of two (2) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Danny Zelisko. Total prize value $120. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.