David Byrne is going on his American Utopia tour, and we want to send you to his Phoenix stop! Check out how to win below.

How to Win:

Listen to KOOL FM this Tuesday through Thursday!

  • Listen to Charlie Huero this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: April 19, 2018
  • Venue: TBD

For more information, click here!

Contest Date Range: January 16, 2018 6:00 pm MST – January 18, 2018 7:00 pm MST
For the David Byrne tickets contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM weekdays (Tuesday-Friday), Jan. 16-Jan. 18, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a pair of two (2) tickets to see David Byrne at a location that’s TBD. A total of three (3) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Danny Zelisko. Total prize value $50. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

