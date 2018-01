Photo Credit: Krista Kennell/Sipa Press/tacobellbeefkk.004/1102030308

Kristin Johnston is pregnant with her second child, and she might love Taco Bell more than our own Maria Knight. Fed up with the glamorous and usually overdone photo shoots that most new moms do, she wanted something different. Check out some of her photos…

Check out the whole set over at Kristin’s blog HERE