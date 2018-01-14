Filed Under:adam ant, Charlie Huero, second wave

You heard right! Goody Two Shoes artist Adam Ant is rolling through Celebrity Theatre in January, and we are hooking you up with tickets to his show!

How to Win:

Listen to Charlie Huero on KOOL FM!

  • Listen to Charlie Huero this Sunday during 2nd Wave!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details: 

Date: January 28, 2018
Venue: Celebrity Theatre
Address: 440 North 32nd St., Phoenix, AZ 85008

For more information about the movie, click here!

Contest Date Range: January 14, 2018 8:00 pm – January 14, 2018 10:00 pm MST
For the Adam Ant contest, listen to 94.5 KOOL-FM during 2nd Wave on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 8:00 p.m. MST. The KOOL FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-9494. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a pair of two (2) tickets to Adam Ant at Celebrity Theatre (440 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85008) on January 28, 2018. A total of two (2) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Danny Zelisko. Total prize value $120. Otherwise, KOOL FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

