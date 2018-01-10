Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Eric Clapton has revealed that he has been diagnosed with tinnitus.

The 72-year-old guitar great shared the news during an interview with BBC Radio 2. Clapton was on the show to talk about his documentary, Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars.

“I am still going to work. I’m doing a few gigs. I am going to do a show at Hyde Park [British Summer Time Festival] in July,” he said. “The only thing I’m concerned with now is being in my 70s and being able to be proficient. I mean, I’m going deaf, I’ve got tinnitus, my hands just about work. I mean, I am hoping that people will come along and see me [for] more than [because] I am a curiosity. I know that is part of it, because it’s amazing to myself that I am still here.”

Tinnitus is characterized as ” the annoying sensation of hearing sound when no external sound is present.”

Clapton has previously revealed that he deals with chronic nerve issues that hindered his guitar playing, and has said that his touring days could be soon coming to an end.

The guitar legend has a handful of U.S. dates slated for 2018, with shows scheduled in New York and Los Angeles.

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars is set to premiere on Showtime Feb. 10.