Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The classics never go out of style.

Vinyl sales in America have a hit an all-time high, with 14.32 million records being sold from Dec. 30, 2016 through Dec. 28, 2017. That’s a 9 percent increase over the 2016 numbers (via Billboard).

Leading the way were a pair of classic titles from the Beatles: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (72,000 copies) and Abbey Road (66,000).

The top five was rounded out by the Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 soundtrack at no. 3 (62,000 copies), Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide) (62,000 copies) and Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black and Prince’s Purple Rain (both selling 58,000 copies).

Other acts to move considerable units include Bob Marley and The Wailers, Legend: The Best Of… (49,000), Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon (54,000), the La La Land soundtrack (49,000) and Michael Jackson, Thriller (49,000).