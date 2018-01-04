Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Elton John has shared a loving memorial to his mother, Sheila Farebrother, who died on Dec. 4 at age 92.

A private funeral service was held this week (Jan. 3), and afterwards John shared a tribute to his late mom on Instagram.

“Dear Mum Today’s funeral was perfect,” the pop legend captioned the photo. “Having the service in the family chapel and attended by your brother and sister brought us all comfort. Having the service where Nan lived out her final days brought you and your Mother back together again. Tomorrow your friends will gather separately to say their good byes. I’ve chosen all the music so everything will be just right. Thank-you for bringing me into the world and for all that you have done for me. Love, Elton #RIP.”

John mourned his mother’s passing publicly during a show in Hamburg, Germany, last month, dedicating “Your Song” to her memory.

See the post below.