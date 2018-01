Photo: Myriam Santos

The Eagles are coming on September 8th to the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix! The six time GRAMMY┬« Award wining band just added four more dates to their upcoming “An Evening with the Eagles” concerts including Phoenix.┬áThe Eagles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 in their first year of eligibility and continue their influence today. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 AM.

