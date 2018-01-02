Experience the thrill of ACE Comic Con Arizona! ACE Comic Con is a thrilling new format of comic con held in arenas rather than convention centers. They provide fans an intimate, curated experience with full panel access, digital streaming, virtual reality, and of course, your favorite Superheroes!

How to Win:

Listen to KOOL FM this Tuesday through Friday!

Tune in to Maria & Chad this Tuesday through Friday!

When given the cue to call in – dial 602-260-9494

Be the correct caller to win a pair of tickets!

Event Details

Date: January 13-15, 2018

Venue: Gila River Arena

Address: 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

Get all the information about ACE COMIC CON AZ, CLICK HERE!