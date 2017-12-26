94.5 KOOL-FM wants to send you and a friend to see WWE Smackdown at Talking Stick Resort Arena! This will be your chance to see your all of your favorite WWE Superstars live in action!

Check out how to win below!

How to Win:

Listen to KOOL FM this Tuesday through Friday!

Listen to Tom Peake this week until Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2017

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Address: 201 E. Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ, 85004

For more information click HERE!