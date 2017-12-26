Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
The Wildcats & Bruins go head to head tonight in downtown Phoenix! Let the Bowl games begin!!!
If you are going to the game, the streets around Chase Field will have closures before and during the game…
- Fourth Street from Jefferson to Buchanan streets
- Third Street from Jackson to Buchanan streets
- Jackson Street from Third to Fourth streets
You might want to grab a seat on the Light Rail and save yourself a headache or two.
