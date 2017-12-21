Photo: Xinhua / Sipa / USA Today

By Joe Hyer

The first trailer for Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again was just released, and it has left a lot of questions about the plot of the movie.

The trailer shows Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is pregnant and preparing for motherhood. Her mom’s best friends Tanya (Christine Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters) are there, but they seem to be referring to Sophie’s mom, Donna (Meryl Streep), in the past tense. Meryl Streep does reprise her role, but it appears to be primarily in flashbacks.

Much of the original film’s cast will also be reprising their roles including Sophie’s three fathers (Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård).

Today’s trailer also gives us our first glimpse of pop diva Cher in her new role as Sophie’s grandmother.

Mamma Mia, the musical featuring songs by ABBA, became a worldwide sensation when it premiered in 1999. The show has grossed more than $2 billion since its debut. The original film, based on the musical, debuted in 2008. It grossed more than $600 million.

Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again hits theaters on July 20, 2018. Check out the trailer below.