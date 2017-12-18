Filed Under:Kool FM, maria & chad

Innings Festival is the can’t-miss Arizona Spring Training celebration for music lovers and passionate baseball fans happening March 23rd – 25th, 2018 at Tempe Beach Park! Your friends over here at 94.5 KOOL-FM want to send you there!

How to Win:

Listen to KOOL FM this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: March 23rd – 25th, 2018
  • Venue: Tempe Beach Park
  • Address: 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281

Get all the information about INNINGS FESTIVAL, CLICK HERE!

