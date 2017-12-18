Innings Festival is the can’t-miss Arizona Spring Training celebration for music lovers and passionate baseball fans happening March 23rd – 25th, 2018 at Tempe Beach Park! Your friends over here at 94.5 KOOL-FM want to send you there!

How to Win:

Listen to KOOL FM this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Date: March 23rd – 25 th , 2018

, 2018 Venue: Tempe Beach Park

Address: 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281

Get all the information about INNINGS FESTIVAL, CLICK HERE!