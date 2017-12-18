Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Maura O’Malley

When it comes to Christmas music from your favorite rockers, there are probably a few standouts that immediately come to mind, like Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” for example. The song’s beloved for a reason, no doubt, but we’re here to share the spotlight and talk about some of the other holiday tunes that rock.

So grab some hot chocolate, cozy up with a comfy blanket, and check out these 10 holiday-themed songs (in no particular order) by your favorite artists.

10. The Beach Boys “Little Saint Nick”

What can we say? It’s infectious.

9. John Lennon, The Plastic Ono Band, The Harlem Community Choir “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

This Vietnam protest song is a well-deserved Christmas staple.

8. Johnny Cash “Little Drummer Boy”

Cash’s voice shines over the simple bells, drums, and backing vocals.

7. Bruce Springsteen “Merry Christmas Baby”

Often overshadowed by “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” this one’s another classic from The Boss.

6. Eagles “Please Come Home for Christmas”

The band gets soulful on this sad Christmas track, and the result is as magical as the holiday itself.

5. The Pogues “Fairytale of New York”

Is it too polarizing to call this one of the greatest Christmas songs of all time … ?

4. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers “Christmas All Over Again”

Released as a part of the Very Special Christmas series in 1992, this track helped raise money for the Special Olympics—so not only does it rock but it rocks for a cause.

3. The Kinks “Father Christmas”

Not exactly oozing with Christmas cheer, but isn’t that what makes this one so great?

2. Keith Richards “Run Rudolph Run”

A cover of Chuck Berry’s classic by one of the members of The Stones? Sold.

1. The Who “Christmas”

Okay, so it’s not necessarily a massively festive song, but … The Who.