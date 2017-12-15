Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Elton John will be honored with a GRAMMY tribute show, Elton John: I’m Still Standing.

Those scheduled to perform so far include Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Little Big Town, Chris Martin, Maren Morris, Sam Smith and Keith Urban.

“Sir Elton John is an international music legend who has captivated audiences across generations for more than five decades,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “His creativity, dynamic presence, and melodic virtuosity have positioned him as a cultural icon, and the Recording Academy is pleased to honor his immeasurable contributions to the music community.”

The tribute show will be recorded on Jan. 30 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and will air at a later date on CBS.