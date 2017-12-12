Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Tina Turner has announced a new autobiography for 2018.

Related: Tina Turner Tells Oprah Her Touring Days Are Over



The book, Tina Turner: My Love Story, will serve as a sequel of sorts to her massive 1996 autobiography, I, Tina, which was eventually turned into the big-screen blockbuster, What’s Love Got to Do with It.

Turner’s new book will mark her 60th year as an entertainer, and cover a range of topics, including a previously unrevealed “life-threatening illness” (via EW).

Tina Turner: My Love Story is set for release in October 2018.