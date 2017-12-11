Celebrating 30 Years of Cheers at the 30th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival! Stroll through Fairhaven Village and Visit New Artisan shops filled with handcrafted treasures. Banter with peasants and royals, sample the new Pleasure Feast menu, and so much more!

How to Win:

Listen to KOOL FM this Monday through Thursday!

Listen to Charlie Huero on KOOL FM this week!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Date: February 10 – April 1, 2018

Venue: Renaissance Festival Grounds

Address: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon AZ 85118

For more information, CLICK HERE!