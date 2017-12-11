Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Van Morrison has announced a new concert DVD/Blu-Ray.

The upcoming release captures Morrison’s intimate 2016 show at the BBC Radio Theatre, as part of the critically acclaimed BBC Radio 2 In Concert series. Among the songs featured in the performance include “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Wild Night,” “Cleaning Windows” and the new track, “Keep Me Singing.”

Bonus features include the “Up On Cyprus Avenue” concert, a milestone show recorded on “Van the Man’s” 70th birthday.

Van Morrison – In Concert is set for release on Feb. 16. Pre-order is available here. Watch the concert trailer below.