Neil Young Plotting Tiny Surprise Concert ‘Somewhere in Canada’

By Scott T. Sterling

A very small group of Canadian Neil Young fans are in for the show of a lifetime.

Related: Neil Young Online Archive Set for December Launch

Young has revealed that he is plotting a special acoustic “homecoming” show dubbed Somewhere in Canada on Dec. 1.

The show will happen in a very small venue with a capacity of around 200. Where the show will happen, however, is going to be a surprise.

According to Billboard, there are a number of Young’s favorite venues on hold across Canada, with the Rock Hall of Famer set to pick one to play sometime next week.

While most fans won’t be able to attend, the show will be broadcast on Facebook Live for everyone to enjoy. Young’s girlfriend, actress Daryl Hannah, with direct the live broadcast.

The concert’s Dec. 1 date coincides with the release of new album The Visitor, recorded with the band Promise of the Real. The release will mark the launch of the Neil Young Archives, a chronological collection of his entire recorded music, films, videos and books, audio streaming in “master quality,” via his new hi-fi streaming service, Xstream by NYA.