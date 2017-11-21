Eagles Announce 2018 Tour Dates

By Annie Reuter

The Eagles are extending their tour into 2018 with a variety of stadium and arena dates. The opening acts will be Jimmy Buffett, James Taylor and Chris Stapleton in select cities.

The Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit and Vince Gill — will be joined by Deacon Frey, who will fill in for his late father Glenn. The band announced their first tour dates together earlier this year.

Tickets to their 2018 tour dates in Arlington, Texas, Denver, Colorado and Washington, D.C. will go on sale December 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the remaining shows will go on sale the next day at 10 a.m. local time. American Express Card Members can pre-purchase tickets beginning November 28 at 10 a.m.

So far, The Eagles are scheduled to play 12 dates and more shows are expected to be announced in the coming months.

The Eagles 2018 Tour Dates:

With Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band:

April 14 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

April 21 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 28 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field

June 30 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

With James Taylor & His All-Star Band:

July 26 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

July 28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

With Chris Stapleton:

June 23 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

“An Evening with the Eagles”:

March 14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 10 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 15 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden