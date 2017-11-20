Win tickets to Chippendales!

Chippendales is back on tour! The About Last Night 2018 Tour will be coming to The Van Buren on Thursday February 22, 2018!
How to Win:
Listen to KOOL FM this Monday through Wednesday!
- Listen to Maria & Chad this Thanksgiving week until Wednesday!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: February 22, 2018
- Venue: The Van Buren
- Address: 401 W Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85003
For more information, click here!