Win tickets to Chippendales!

Chippendales is back on tour! The About Last Night 2018 Tour will be coming to The Van Buren on Thursday February 22, 2018!

How to Win:

Listen to KOOL FM this Monday through Wednesday!

Listen to Maria & Chad this Thanksgiving week until Wednesday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494!

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Date: February 22, 2018

Venue: The Van Buren

Address: 401 W Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!