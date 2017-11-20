Win tickets to Peppa Pig Live!

Filed Under: 94.5 KOOLFM, Comerica Theatre, PEPPA PIG

Tom Peake has your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to see Peppa Pig LIVE at Comerica Theatre! The kids are going to be excited about this one!

How to Win

Listen 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!

  • Tune into Tom Peake this Thanksgiving week until Wednesday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-9494.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: December 6, 2017
  • Venue: Comerica Theatre
  • Address: 400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live