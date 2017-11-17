Hall & Oates’ John Oates Explores Americana on New Solo Album

By Scott T. Sterling

John Oates of legendary duo Hall & Oates is digging deep into the roots of American music for his new solo album, Arkansas.

Related: Hall & Oates Reflect on 4 Decades of Making Music



Oates assembled a band of Americana all-stars to bring the album to life, including Sam Bush on mandolin, Russ Pahl on pedal steel, Guthrie Trapp on electric guitar, Steve Mackey on bass, Nathaniel Smith on cello, and Josh Day on drums and percussion.

The album was originally conceived as a tribute to Oates’ musical hero, Mississippi John Hurt.

“It’s like Dixieland, dipped in bluegrass, and salted with Delta blues,” Oates said of the final product in a press statement.



Among the tracks on the album include the Emmett Miller classic “Anytime” from 1924 as well as the Jimmie Rodgers tune, “Miss the Mississippi and You,” from 1932. The full-length will also boast a pair of Oates originals.

Arkansas is available for advance order through e-retailers and a Pledge Music campaign including autographed vinyl, limited edition exclusives, hats, shirts, and more.