Win a $50 Village Inn Gift Card!

Breakfast just got better at Village Inn with Baconfest! Your favorite part of breakfast just got better with Village Inn’s new cherrywood-smoked bacon. Enjoy new dishes like the Spicy Bacon Cheddar & Egg Sandwhich, Bacon Lover’s Benedict, and Cheerywood-Smoked Bacon & Biscuits. Celebrate Baconfest with all-day breakfast!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!

Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-9494

Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!

For more information, click here!