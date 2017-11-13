Win a $50 Village Inn Gift Card!

Filed Under: maria & chad

Breakfast just got better at Village Inn with Baconfest! Your favorite part of breakfast just got better with Village Inn’s new cherrywood-smoked bacon. Enjoy new dishes like the Spicy Bacon Cheddar & Egg Sandwhich, Bacon Lover’s Benedict, and Cheerywood-Smoked Bacon & Biscuits. Celebrate Baconfest with all-day breakfast!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!

  • Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!

For more information, click here!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live