Win Tickets to Disney Junior Dance Party Live!

Are you ready to DANCE?!? Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour is an ALL NEW interactive live concert experience. Sing along to Disney Juniors greatest hits with your favorite characters: Mickey and the Roadster Racers, Sofia The First, Puppy Dog Pals, Elena of Avalor, Doc McStuffins, Vampirina, The Lion Guard and more!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!

  • Listen to Tom Peake this Tuesday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: May 17, 2018
  • Venue: Comerica Theatre
  • Address: 400 West Washington St., Phoenix, Arizona 85003

