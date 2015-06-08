KOOL Dog of the Week – Jasper (AAWL)

Jasper is a special little boy. He’s just over a year old with a smile that runs from ear to floppy ear. He’s a poodle mix that has a few word for his new family….listen to this!

jasper1

jasper2

jasper3

DOTW Jasper 06-09-15 (20)

DOTW Jasper 06-09-15 (26)

DOTW Jasper 06-09-15 (3)

DOTW Jasper 06-09-15 (13)

What does Jasper have to say? He wants to be the newest member of your family!

Hi! My name is Jasper and I’m looking for my fur-ever home. Not to state the obvious, but I’m adorable. Some training classes would be a great bonding activity for me and my new best friend. I look forward to some nice walks and playtime with fur-friends followed by some snuggling.

I offer a lifetime of love and companionship. Please come to the shelter soon to meet me.

You can adopt Jasper from the AAWL, the Arizona Animal Welfare League. Visit http://www.aawl.org