Bobby Brown Says Bobbi Kristina Is Not Married to Nick Gordon

Initial reports indicated that Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina—currently hospitalized after a friend found her unresponsive in the bathtub in a suburban Atlanta townhouse on Saturday—was married to her significant other Nick Gordon.

Now, a lawyer representing Bobby Brown has provided a statement to the press denying all reports that Brown’s daughter was ever married.

Billboard reports that Brown’s statement disputes a Twitter post Bobbi made in January of 2014, when she claimed to have been married to Gordon.

According to Brown, Bobbi is currently “fighting for her life” in the hospital, after being moved from North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Ga., to Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital.

