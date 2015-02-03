Feeling KOOL – Adult Immunizations

Everyone is talking about immunizations because of the recent measles outbreak. But those shots are not just for the kiddos.

When it comes to immunizations kids typically come to mind, but adults need some too.

The American College of Physicians and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released an updated list of immunizations recommended for adults.

Doctors say immune system in the elderly are declining, so they might need extra protection. Researches say about 1/3 of all pneumonia cases develop in elderly people.

The new updated vaccine schedule provides recommendations for adults 19 and older.




