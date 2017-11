if you’ve ever seen [lastfm link_type=”artist_info”]Joe Cocker[/lastfm] on stage, you know what I’m talking about. But there’s nothing wrong with Joe physically, in fact, there’s a very good reason why he acts like he does in live performance. After Joe developed his own singing style, moving beyond copying [lastfm link_type=”artist_info”]Ray Charles[/lastfm] vocally, his stage movements also changed.